(BREAKING) Boko Haram strikes again: Five die in multiple blasts in Maiduguri

At least five people were killed while six persons were wounded when multiple bomb blasts rocked Maiduguri on Tuesday, eyewitness said.

Four female bombers stormed Kaleri area, an outskirts of Maiduguri in Mafa local government area exploded the IEDs wrapped around bodies, killing at least one farmer and injuring 6 others.

Ba’ Kura Muhammad said the first bombers attack local farmers on their farmland.

“At about 8:23am there was loud sound in our area so we were confused, some minutes later second occurred near military sand bags injuring a civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) member.

” At least five were killed including one civilian killed and 7 farmers were taking to the hospital. “said Muhammad.

The EOD unit of Borno police detonate a suicide vest removed by one of the bomber.