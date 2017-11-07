AccorHotels continues growth in Africa with first Novotel, Adagio Complex in Abidjan

AccorHotels, the world’s leading travel & lifestyle group, announced today the signing of a hotel management agreement (HMA) with Noral, a leading private group in Ivory Coast for a combined 200-room Novotel and 110-apartments Adagio complex, in the capital city of Abidjan.

Expected to open in 2020, the announcement marks an important step for AccorHotels towards becoming the largest operator in Ivory Coast as well as expanding its footprint in the continent with the aim of doubling the network to reach 200 hotels in operation.

The introduction of the first Adagio Aparthotel in Africa also demonstrates the capacity of the Group to cater to medium to long staying guests through a midscale offering combining the brand’s international expertise in modular functionality, design and in-depth knowledge of the long stay market.

Commenting on the signing, Olivier Granet, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer, AccorHotels Middle East & Africa said: “We are excited to announce Novotel and Adagio Marcory to our portfolio in Ivory Coast. This unique complex showcases our ability to provide all the facilities required by international travelers and is an important milestone in the development of Novotel and Adagio brands in the region.” He further added, “While this project represents a lot of firsts, including the first complex of its kind in Africa as well as the first introduction of the Adagio brand, I am also proud that AccorHotels will continue being a leading hospitality employer in Ivory Coast, with hotels across all segments, from economy to luxury, representing more than 700 talented colleagues.”

Ali Salhab, Representative of Noral said, “Historically focused on the plastics, food and cosmetics industry, our group has now embarked on a diversification process. The economic dynamism, tourism potential and special relationship we have with this beautiful country, the Ivory Coast, have encouraged us to start this new adventure. We are pleased of this partnership with AccorHotels and are confident that the expertise of AccorHotels combined with the exceptional location at the heart of Abidjan will lead this project to success. We are looking forward to a lasting relationship with AccorHotels.”

Expected to open in 2020, Novotel & Adagio Abidjan are located in the heart of the Marcory district, a suburban area within the capital of Abidjan. The complex is in close connection to the airport, ideal for international and regional business travelers in transit.

Novotel Abidjan Marcory will feature 200 rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, sky-lounge and pool on the rooftop, meeting facilities, and a dedicated fitness area.

With the renovation of Novotel Plateau in Abidjan over two years ago, this is the second hotel under the Novotel brand in Ivory Coast. Adagio Abidjan Marcory aparthotel will provide serviced accommodations with staff availability around-the-clock, combined with the flexibility of 110 modern fully-equipped apartments.

AccorHotels currently operates upwards to 100 hotels across 21 countries in Africa, encompassing more than 15,000 rooms. The network is expected to double in size, bringing over 25,000 in both operation and pipeline.