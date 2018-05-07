BREAKING: Buhari heads to London for medical check-up

President Muhammed Buhari will on Tuesday undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his doctor.

In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor, a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity said on Monday.

Shehu said the doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.

He said Buhari would return on Saturday, May 12th.

“On his return, the President’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th May,” he said.