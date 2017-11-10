BREAKING: Court dismisses Evans’ applications to quash murder, illegal firearms charges

November 10, 2017 0

The Lagos State High Court in Igbosere has dismissed two applications seeking to quash charges of murder and illegal sales of firearms preferred against alleged kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a ruling on Friday, described the applications as misconceived and lacking in merit.

The judge held that the proof of evidence filed by the state in support of the charges disclosed sufficient material worth pursuing by the prosecuting counsel.

The dismissal of the applications paved the way for Evans’ arraignment on two fresh charges. – Punch.

