A magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, has granted N30 million bail to embattled lawyer and human rights activist Dele Farotimi.

At the hearing of the bail application on Friday, Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun ruled in favour of Farotimi’s bail request.

The magistrate stipulated that the bail conditions included two responsible sureties and required Farotimi to surrender his international passport to the court.

Additionally, he was instructed not to grant media interviews while the case was ongoing.

The Ekiti Police Command had arraigned Farotimi following a petition from an elder statesman and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afe Babalola, who accused the activist of criminally defaming him in his recently-released book.