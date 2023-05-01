The Labour Party’s presidential candidate during the last general elections, Peter Obi, on Monday night, said he never visited the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as speculated on social media.

He explained that the rumours and accompanying photoshopped pictures being shared on social media platforms are part of moves by the opposition to derail his objective.

Obi, who is a former Anambra State governor, made the clarification on Monday night during an interview on Arise TV.

“I didn’t visit anybody,” the former governor said.

He maintained that he was committed to the course of justice and was ready to pursue the case before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to a logical conclusion.

The LP standard bearer also clarified that he doesn’t hold United Kingdom citizenship.

He said even though he stayed in the country for some period, he returned his “unlimited residency permit” to the authorities when he was about to leave the country.

On his recent “arrest” in London, Obi explained that he was only stopped for a routine immigration check.

“I was stopped for a routine immigration check which didn’t last more than 20 minutes. I was never arrested,” the former governor clarified.

On the internal crisis within the Labour Party, Obi noted that there were no issues in the party and the reported crisis is just the “rascality” by paid agents bent on derailing the party to pursue justice.

“In the Labour party, we have no issue. Abure is our chairman and those things you’re seeing are just the handiwork of paid agents who are trying to create confusion,” he said.

Details later…