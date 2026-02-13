The Independent National Electoral Commission ( has announced that the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on February 20, 2027, with governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls scheduled for March 6, 2027.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed the election timetable at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over the delayed passage of the amended Electoral Act currently before the National Assembly.

INEC had on February 4 indicated that it had completed work on the election timetable and schedule of activities despite the delay.

The commission noted that it had submitted its timetable to lawmakers but cautioned that some items in the schedule of activities could be affected depending on when the amended Electoral Act is eventually passed.