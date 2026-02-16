The National Assembly announced on Sunday that it would reconvene its plenary session on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, cutting short its recess amid indications that lawmakers may review the date set for the 2027 presidential election.

Findings by our correspondent showed that the National Assembly may shift the presidential poll to February 13, 2027.

In a notice signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, senators and members of the House of Representatives were directed to resume sitting at 11 am and adjust their schedules accordingly, as “very crucial decisions” are expected to be taken during the session.

“I am directed to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly that the Senate and House of Representatives shall reconvene plenary session at 11:00 am on Tuesday, 17th February 2026, respectively,” the notice read.

“Consequently, all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are kindly requested to take note and reschedule their engagements accordingly to enable them attend the session, as very crucial decisions shall be taken by each Chamber during the session,” Ogunlana added.

However, sources within the National Assembly, speaking to The PUNCH on condition of anonymity, revealed that the public notice masks a more pressing agenda.

“It is more of an extraordinary plenary session to review the 2027 presidential election date as stipulated in the Electoral Act amendment.

That is why our recess has been cut short through the announcement made by the Clerk of the National Assembly,” a senator confided.

“The ultimate aim is to give legislative backing to INEC’s request to address the concerns raised regarding the 2027 election slated to hold during Ramadan,” the lawmaker added.

Another Senate insider told The PUNCH: “If all goes according to plan, the presidential poll date may be brought forward to February 13 from the previously announced February 20 by INEC.”

Similarly, a Senate source disclosed: “This session is crucial. It is about more than dates—it is about ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of faith, has a fair opportunity to participate in the electoral process. The decisions we take here could define the credibility of the 2027 elections.”

The development comes barely a week after the Senate, bowing to public pressure, approved the electronic transmission of election results to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal, while retaining manual collation as a backup in areas where technology may fail.

The emergency reconsideration arose from a disputed clause in the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Amendment Bill, 2026, which had triggered days of nationwide protests and intense criticism from opposition figures, civil society groups, and youth movements.

Despite approving the electronic transmission system, the Senate stopped short of making it compulsory and rejected calls for real-time uploads of results—a key demand of protesters who had accused lawmakers of undermining electoral integrity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Under the revised provision, presiding officers at polling units must electronically transmit results to the IReV portal after voting concludes and documentation is completed. Where electronic transmission is not possible due to network challenges, the manual result sheet, Form EC8A, will serve as the primary basis for collation and declaration.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while putting the motion to a voice vote, urged senators who opposed the amendment to formally challenge it on the floor.

With plenary set to resume, lawmakers are expected to continue deliberations on pending bills, committee reports, and other legislative matters, including further work on the Electoral Act amendment and related reforms ahead of the 2027 polls.

Meanwhile, the Joint National Assembly Conference Committee, constituted to reconcile differences in the Electoral Amendment Bill passed separately by the Senate and the House of Representatives, is expected to meet on Monday. The harmonised bill will subsequently be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The PUNCH learned that the joint panel, comprising members from both chambers, has been given a one-week window to resolve contentious provisions in the bill.

Earlier, The PUNCH reported that INEC acknowledged public concerns over the timing of the 2027 general elections, which coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting and spiritual reflection for millions of Nigerian Muslims.

The commission indicated that it may seek legislative intervention if necessary.

The National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, disclosed the development in a statement last Friday, clarifying that the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 elections were developed in strict compliance with the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC’s Guidelines and Regulations for the Conduct of Elections, 2022.

According to the statement, INEC had initially slated Saturday, February 20, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, and Saturday, March 6, 2027, for governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

However, Muslim Rights Concern and other Islamic stakeholders rejected the proposed timetable, arguing that it clashes with the Ramadan fasting period, which they consider insensitive to Muslim voters, election officials, and observers.

Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, was among the notable voices calling for reconsideration.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) handle last Friday, Atiku said the February 20 date falls “squarely within the Ramadan period (February 7 – March 8, 2027), a sacred season of fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion for millions of Nigerian Muslims.”

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide, also urged INEC via his X account to reconsider the dates.

He wrote, “If the intention is to encourage full and inclusive participation in the electoral process, scheduling such a critical national exercise during Ramadan may present challenges for a large segment of the population. Many Muslims tend to reduce engagement in worldly activities during this period in order to focus on religious obligations.

“Given the significant Muslim population in this country, it may be worthwhile to reconsider the timing to ensure broader participation and convenience for all citizens. I do hope this observation will be taken in the spirit of inclusiveness and national cohesion.”

Reacting, INEC acknowledged the concerns, assuring the public that it remains sensitive to legitimate considerations that may affect electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the commission has taken due notice of concerns expressed by stakeholders regarding the coincidence of the scheduled dates with certain nationally recognised holidays and observances.

“The commission wishes to assure the public that it remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections.

“In view of these representations, the commission is currently undertaking consultations and may, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements,” the statement read.

The latest move by the National Assembly builds on prior proposals to adjust the timing of the 2027 elections.

In October last year, lawmakers suggested holding the polls in November 2026, roughly six months ahead of the usual schedule, to ensure that all election petitions would be concluded before the May 29, 2027, handover date.

The draft amendment, unveiled during a public hearing organised by the Senate and House Committees on Electoral Matters in Abuja, read: “Elections into the office of the President and Governor of a State shall be held not later than 185 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.”

Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Adebayo Balogun, explained that the move was designed to “ensure that all manner of election litigations are dispensed with before the swearing in of winners.”

The National Assembly also proposed amending sections 285 and 139 of the 1999 Constitution to shorten timelines for election petitions, reducing tribunal judgments from 180 to 90 days, appellate court decisions from 90 to 60 days, and ensuring that the entire judicial process does not exceed 185 days.

Other key proposals included early voting for security personnel, INEC staff, accredited journalists, and observers at least 14 days before election day.

Stakeholders, including INEC, represented by Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, supported the reforms, particularly the push for electronic voting and compulsory e-transmission of results, describing them as critical to enhancing credibility and reducing post-election disputes.

The decision to reconvene the National Assembly ahead of schedule comes amid a politically charged atmosphere, with opposition parties, civil society organisations, and Muslim advocacy groups pressing for adjustments to ensure inclusivity and fairness in the electoral process.

In July last year, mixed reactions trailed a proposal to amend the 1999 Constitution to allow all elections in Nigeria to be conducted on the same day in 2027.

While leading opposition parties—the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, African Democratic Congress, and New Nigeria People’s Party—supported the initiative, the ruling All Progressives Congress rejected it, warning of dire consequences.

The proposal, championed by the House Committee on Constitution Review under Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, emerged from broad consultations across the six geopolitical zones.

As the National Assembly prepares to reconvene, political analysts predict that Tuesday’s plenary could set the tone for the 2027 elections, with the potential rescheduling of the presidential poll to February 13 marking a historic adjustment driven by religious and public considerations.

Observers note that the move, if implemented, could enhance voter participation among Muslims while also testing INEC’s capacity to deliver credible elections under a compressed timeline.

Meanwhile, the Joint National Assembly Conference Committee is expected to meet on Monday (today) to harmonise the Senate and House versions of the Electoral Amendment Bill. Once reconciled, the bill will be sent to President Bola Tinubu for assent, potentially paving the way for a legal framework that accommodates both the timing of elections and the use of electronic transmission.

The outcome of these deliberations will be closely watched by political parties, religious groups, and civil society organisations, as the 2027 elections are shaping up to be a litmus test for Nigeria’s electoral system and its ability to reconcile legal, religious, and technological considerations.

Senate cites power, Internet for ‘real-time’ exclusion

On Sunday, the Senate defended its decision to exclude the “real-time” clause from the Electoral Act amendment, citing poor internet and power infrastructure.

Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele explained that Clause 60(3), requiring presiding officers to transmit polling unit results to IReV in real-time, was reviewed to avoid unnecessary crises.

Citing Nigerian Communications Commission data, he said broadband coverage in 2025 was 70 per cent, with internet penetration at 44.53 per cent, and Nigeria ranked 129th out of 150 countries in fixed broadband speed at 33.32 Mbps—far below global standards.

“By global standards, the real-time electronic transmission of election results may not be practicable at this stage of our development. To avoid a situation that compounds our country’s woes, it is better that we make it discretionary since Section 62(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 has already established the National Electronic Register of Election Results,” Bamidele said.

On power supply, he cited official figures showing 85 million Nigerians—about 43 per cent—still lack access to grid electricity.

“Even though our generation capacity hovers roughly between 12,000 and 13,500 megawatts, our distribution and transmission capacity is acutely limited. As we all know, it can only deliver 4,500 megawatts to households nationwide. But with the Electricity Act, 2025, our power sector will record significant growth from this financial year,” he added.

Bamidele said lawmaking must be based on facts, not emotion.

“All these facts were before us for consideration before we initially decided to retain Section 60(3 & 5) of the Electoral Act, 2022, in the interest of the people and security. The data speak directly to the stark realities of our federation and not emotion or sentiment.”

Describing lawmaking as the “lifeblood” of public institutions, he argued that laws disconnected from practical realities risk instability.

“The term ‘real time’ was removed to ensure Nigeria’s electoral framework remains workable given current infrastructural and technological limitations, while still addressing citizens’ concerns across the country,” he further argued.