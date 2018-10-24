BREAKING: Last PDP Rivers Senator defects to APC

The Senator representing Rivers West, Osinakachukwu Ideozu, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Majority Leader at the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, announced Osinakachukwu’s defection at plenary on Wednesday.

Lawan, who was moving a motion for the adjournment of plenary till November 6, welcomed and congratulated him for joining the majority party.

With this, the three senators from Rivers, a PDP-controlled state, are now members of the APC.

The others are Senators Andrew Uchendu (Rivers East) and Magnus Abe (Rivers South East).