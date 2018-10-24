Kaduna Rep resigns from APC as another leaves PDP for ADC

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Musa Soba, has just resigned from the ruling party.

Soba, who is from Kaduna State, is one of the over 70 APC Reps who protested their loss of return ticket, but lost at the appeal panel of the APC.

Soba’s resignation letter has just been read on the floor to members in Abuja by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara.

The lawmaker told his colleagues that his next political party would be disclosed soon.

Another lawmaker from Kogi State, Mr. Hassan Omale, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

