BREAKING: NBC shuts down AIT, Raypower FM

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday announced the suspension of the licences of the African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM belonging to the Daar Communications Limited.

The NBC Director-General, Dr Modibbo Kawu, stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, saying the Daar Communication Limited’s media houses’ shutdown was until further notice.

The offences listed by the NBC included the airing of a Presidential election documentary by the AIT, a matter pending before a tribunal, the inability of the company to pay its fees, the use of “divisive and inciting contents from the Social Media” among others.