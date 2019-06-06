Buhari, Saraki, others mourn THISDAY MD’s wife

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki wednesday joined other dignitaries, groups and organisations to commiserate with the Managing Director of THISDAY, Mr. Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Helen, in London on Tuesday.

Mrs. Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru), 49, died at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, after a three-year battle with breast cancer, according to a statement yesterday by Bello to formally announce her demise.

The mourners, in separate condolence messages, described her death as a painful loss.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president joined Bello’s friends and professional colleagues in mourning his wife, whose motherly love and kindness, Buhari said, would be sorely missed by the family.

It stated: “President Buhari urges family and loved ones to find solace in God and the seeds of goodness and charity sown in many lives by Bello’s wife, believing she lived and stood for virtues that will continue to resonate.

“The president prays that the almighty God will grant Helen’s soul eternal rest, and comfort her family.”

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the death of Helen as untimely and a painful loss.

He said: “Mrs. Helen Eniola-Olaitan was a dutiful mother and a pillar of support to her husband. Her humility and selflessness endeared her to all. I am deeply saddened that we lost her to illness so soon. We shall all miss her.”