Managing Director, Jude Ringo Commercial Enterprises Ltd and Immediate past president, Association of Progressive Traders, Dr. Jude Ringo Okeke; Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali – Ikpe; President, Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA); Chief Daniel Offorkansi; MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo; President, Association of Progressive Traders, (APT), Chief Eric   Ilechukwu;  Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Chief Charles Umolu when Fidelity Bank met with Business Leaders, Trade Groups, Affiliates, Units of ASPAMDA Market, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos .. Thursday

June 6, 2019 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

A cross section of some of shareholders at the just-concluded Wema Bank Annual General Meeting 