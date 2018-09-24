BREAKING: Nigerian traders storm ECOWAS, protest alleged closure of businesses in Ghana

Speaking during the protest, the President, NANT, Barrister Ken Ukaoha, said that the association is protesting the alleged victimisation of Nigerian businessmen in Ghana.

He said that the development has got so bad that a law was recently passed by the Ghanaian parliament seeking to make the business environment hostile to foreign investors.

He since Ghana is a signatory to the ECOWAS protocol on free movement of goods and services, there is a need for the commission caution the government of Ghana.

He said the association is giving the commission a one week ultimatum to intervene in the matter, adding that if nothing was done, the association would deploy all its members to occupy the premises of ECOWAS. – Punch.