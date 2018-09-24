Pillar of Sports, Ejidike tasks NFF, Pinnick in victory

Nigeria’s Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, J. P, has tasked the newly-elected Executive members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its President, Amaju Pinnick, to chart a new course that will not only reconcile all the stakeholders but give hope for the game of football in Nigeria.

Chief Ejidike in a statement issued from the office of the Nigeria Pillar of Sports by its Chairman, Prince Olayioye Olusola Ajide sounded that the Nigerian football has suffered greatly in recent years which affected our league and international appearances.

Therefore. the just-concluded elections should give a new vista to the round leather game, he added.

The sports philanthropist commended the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick for his statement shortly after the elections that there is ‘no victor nor vanquished ‘ which should guide other internal committee appointments.

Ejidike advised that the spirit of sportsmanship should be upheld as he equally counselled the Sports Commission to tread softly with the new board.

“What should be paramount now is how to make Nigerian football stable. Amaju Pinnick-led board should eschew any action or decision that will portray victimisation or vengeance. The composition of various committees should reflect genuine reconciliation even as our leagues should be revitalised. I equally call for peace and cooperation, never should we drag our football in the mud again”, sounded Ejidike.

He also tasked all warring factions to sheath their swords and join hands to make our country great.