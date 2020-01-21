BREAKING: Nine Imo lawmakers join APC, as deputy speaker resigns

Nine lawmakers of the Imo House of Assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, and Action Action.

The defectors include: Authur Egwim (Ideato North) from AA to APC; Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), PDP; Chidiebere Ogbunikpa(Okigwe), PDP; Obinna Okwara(Nkwerre), AA; and Paul Emeziem (Onuimo) also from PDP to APC.

Others are Ekene Nnodimele (Orsu) from APGA to APC, Johnson Duru(Ideato South), AA; Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) AA; and Heclus Okorocha (Ohaji/Egbema) from PDP to APC.

Speaker Collins Chiji read their letters of defection at the ongoing plenary.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Okey Onyekanma, has resigned.

His letter of resignation was also read by the speaker of the house during plenary on Tuesday.

Details shortly…