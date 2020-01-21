Fintiri, Ortom win at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday further affirmed the declaration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the validly elected governor of Adamawa state and the election of Governor Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the validly elected governor of Benue State.

Justice Muhammed Dantijo who read the unanimous judgment accordingly dismissed the appeal by the immediate past governor of Adamawa state, Senator Bindow Umaru Jibrilla, and the APC for lacking in merit.

The appellant approached the apex court after the tribunal and the Court of Appeal had dismissed his petition and the subsequent appeal for lacking in merit.

In dismissing the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Emmanuel Jime, as lacking in merit, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who read the unanimous judgment, held that he agreed with the submissions of respondents the concurrent findings of the two courts ought not to be dismissed.

The appellant had contested the return of Ortom of the PDP by the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on the grounds of substantial noncompliance with the provisions of Electoral Act, 2010 as amended.

The petitioner alleged in his petition that Ortom was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast.

The APC governorship candidate also challenged the results declared in Buruku, Gboko, Guma, Gwer East, Gwer West, Konshisha, Kwande, Logo, Ukum, Ushongo and Vandeikya.

He, therefore, asked the election petition tribunal to either declare him the winner of the March 2019 governorship election in Benue or nullify Ortom’s election and order the conduct of a fresh election in the state.

Jime appealed to the apex court after his petition was unanimously dismissed at the tribunal and the Court of Appeal for lacking in merit.