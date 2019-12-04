BREAKING: Reps raise 2020 budget to N10.6tr

December 4, 2019 0

The House of Representatives has raised the 2020 Appropriation Bill from N10.33 trillion to about N10.6 trillion.

The new figure has been proposed by the House Committee on Finance, which is scheduled to lay its report on the national budget at the plenary today (Wednesday).

The committee has recommended a total budget sum of N10,594,362,364,830.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 8, 2019, presented the appropriation bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Both the executive and the legislature plan to pass the bill before Christmas break to return Nigeria to a January-December budget cycle.

Details soon.

