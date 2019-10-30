BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s appeal, affirms Buhari’s election

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, who led six other members of the apex court’s panel, delivered a three-sentence judgement which put paid to the legal dispute over the poll.

The CJN, who said the reasons for the decision of the court would be made known on a date to be announced, disclosed that he and members of the panel had read all the documents and exhibits filed in the case for two weeks and found the appeal to be lacking in merit.

The judgement which was unanimously consented to by the other six members of the panel came less than an hour after the court took arguments on the appeal.