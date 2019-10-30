NYSC confirms new minimum wage for corps members

October 30, 2019 0

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)  has  said corps members will enjoy the N30,000 new minimum wage once the Federal Government commences  payment.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this in Abuja during an interview with reporters on Tuesday after a meeting  between the body  and  the representatives of state governments.

The  Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, and the Chairman of NYSC Governing Board, Fatimah Bala, attended the meeting.

The DG said, “We are going to commence  payment as directed by the Federal Government. I spoke to corps members when I visited Jigawa State about four days ago. I told them that they had  also benefitted from the minimum wage. They were so excited and were praying for the Federal Government, saying it will engender them to perform more duties for the country.

“Once the government commences with the civil servants, the corps members will enjoy the same. Our minister has directed that the further details will be communicated to us by the minister of finance.”

Daren said some states and local government areas  had over the years failed to discharge their statutory responsibilities to the NYSC, adding that such trend must be reversed.

He said, “For the potential of corps members to be fully harnessed for national development, an atmosphere conducive to working must be created for them. However, there is the inability of critical stakeholders, especially states and local governments to fully discharge their statutory responsibilities to the scheme.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Presidential election: Supreme Court resumes hearing today on Atiku, PDP’s appeal

Legal fireworks will resume on Wednesday at the Supreme Court in the hearing of the 66-grounds of appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 presidential ...