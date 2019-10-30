NYSC confirms new minimum wage for corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said corps members will enjoy the N30,000 new minimum wage once the Federal Government commences payment.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this in Abuja during an interview with reporters on Tuesday after a meeting between the body and the representatives of state governments.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, and the Chairman of NYSC Governing Board, Fatimah Bala, attended the meeting.

The DG said, “We are going to commence payment as directed by the Federal Government. I spoke to corps members when I visited Jigawa State about four days ago. I told them that they had also benefitted from the minimum wage. They were so excited and were praying for the Federal Government, saying it will engender them to perform more duties for the country.

“Once the government commences with the civil servants, the corps members will enjoy the same. Our minister has directed that the further details will be communicated to us by the minister of finance.”

Daren said some states and local government areas had over the years failed to discharge their statutory responsibilities to the NYSC, adding that such trend must be reversed.

He said, “For the potential of corps members to be fully harnessed for national development, an atmosphere conducive to working must be created for them. However, there is the inability of critical stakeholders, especially states and local governments to fully discharge their statutory responsibilities to the scheme.”