Manchester City slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat after blowing the lead to lose 2-1 at Brighton on Saturday, allowing Liverpool the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

City had not suffered defeat in the league for nearly a year prior to losing at Bournemouth last weekend.

But after also exiting the League Cup to Tottenham and being on the end of a 4-1 thrashing by Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola has lost four straight matches for the first time in his illustrious managerial career.

The English champions looked set to bounce back from their chastening night in Lisbon on Tuesday when Erling Haaland prodded in his 15th goal of the season at the second attempt after his initial effort was saved by Bart Verbruggen.

City, though, were opened up at will in the second half and were finally punished by a pair of Brighton substitutes.

Joao Pedro fired in the equaliser after City failed to clear in a goalmouth scramble.

Matt O’Riley has had to wait for his Premier League debut after suffering a serious ankle injury days after sealing a move from Celtic.

The Danish international marked his bow in style when he slotted in from Pedro’s pass seven minutes from time.

Liverpool can stretch their lead at the top of the table to five points with victory over Aston Villa at Anfield later on Saturday.