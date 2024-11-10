President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, scheduled to begin on Monday, 11 November 2024.

The summit, hosted by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to address pressing issues in the Middle East.

In a statement from Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu is expected to address the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful resolution. He will advocate for the revival of a two-state solution to secure lasting peace in the region.

The President is accompanied by top officials, including Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser; Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation; and Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

Following the summit, Tinubu is set to return to Abuja.