Bro. Joshua Iginla visits South Sudan Vice President, Parliament Speaker, prays for nation

Leading prophetic voice in world and Senior Pastor of Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja, Bro. Joshua Iginla, on Thursday April 11, 2018 paid a courtesy visit to the Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, His Excellency, Prof. James Wani Igga.

The man of God also visited the Parliament of the Republic of South Sudan.

In a chat with the Vice President, Bro. Iginla spoke on issue bothering on investment and the need for foreign investors to come into the now peaceful South Sudan to invest.

While speaking on the floor of the Parliament, Bro. Joshua Iginla stressed on nation building revealing five major strategies to a better nation.

According to Bro Iginla: “For any nation to grow and develop, it must be able to sustain the vision of the founding fathers, love – unity, youth development, have the fear of God and make sustainable laws.”

The televangelist and fiery preacher further prayed for the nation of South Sudan.

Receiving the man of God, Speaker of the Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anthony Lino Makana said that the nation of South Sudan is blessed to have the presence of Bro. Joshua Iginla at a time like this the nation need prayer to overcome its challenges.

“On behalf of my colleagues and the entire people of South Sudan, I want to thank you so much man of God for visiting us. We are blessed to have your presence and with your coming, we know God is so much interested in the nation.” Hon. Makana concluded.

After the visit, the train moved to the Apostolic Invasion crusade ground in Juban, South Sudan where there was explosion of the power of God.

Bro. Joshua Iginla, is a man whose great prophetic prowess, word impact, stunning deliverance ministration, diverse healings is second to none. He is one of the most sought-after preachers in the world.