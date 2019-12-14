Buhari congratulates Johnson on UK election victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson over winning the United Kingdom general election.

He described the victory as resounding, stating that he looks forward to a stronger Nigeria-UK relationship.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Britain has been a reliable ally of Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his resounding election victory in the United Kingdom general election.

“The President notes that Britain has been a reliable and historically unique ally of Nigeria, and has particularly supported this administration’s efforts at improving security and recovering stolen assets held in the UK.

“President Buhari looks forward to continuing working with the Prime Minister to forge a stronger Nigeria-UK relationship, especially in the area of trade and economic partnerships which greatly benefits the citizens of both countries.

Johnson’s Conservatives won their best result for three decades on Thursday night after promising to get Britain out of the European Union on January 31.