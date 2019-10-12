Buhari demands stiffer measures after sex-for-grades scandal

President Muhammadu Buhari has said more needs to be done to prevent abuse in educational institutions.

This is coming four days after a BBC Africa Eye documentary was broadcast revealing cases of sexual harassment at two top West African Universities,

Although First Lady Aisha Buhari reacted to the BBC’s investigation on Monday, this is the first comment the president has made on the matter.

The film – called Sex for Grades – explored allegations that academics demand sexual favours in exchange for the advancement of a student’s career.

In a statement, Mr Buhari welcomed the recent re-introduction of a sexual harassment bill in the Senate.

He said stricter laws were needed to prevent the abuse of women and girls in education.

There has been widespread public outcry following the broadcast of the documentary that contained hidden-camera footage of lecturers at the University of Ghana and the University Lagos propositioning undercover reporters posing as students at the universities.

Both institutions have distanced themselves from the claims and suspended the lecturers involved, who denied the allegations.