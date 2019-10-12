Kaduna school principal kidnappers demand N20m ransom

Abductors of the principal of the Government Technical College, Mararaban Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr. Francis Maji, have demanded N20m ransom.

According to one of the teachers of the school, who pleaded anonymity, the kidnappers called the family via the principal’s other telephone to make their demand.

The source said neither the family nor the school authority would be able to raise the outrageous amount to secure the principal’s freedom.

Some gunmen in a midnight raid had on Thursday, invaded the school and kidnapped the principal of the school.

It was gathered that gunmen numbering over twenty stormed the school premises around 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, shooting indiscriminately into the air and made their way to the principal’s residence and took him away.

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the incident.

The kidnap was exactly a week after gunmen kidnapped six female pupils, vice-principal and a matron at the Engravers College, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of the State.