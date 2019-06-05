Buhari: Don’t lose hope on insecurity – IBB advises Nigerians

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida has told Nigerians not to lose hope over the current security situation.

He said he is optimistic about the ability of the present administration to address the security problem.

General Babangida, who spoke at his Hilltop residence, Minna, yesterday, in his Sallah massage to Nigerians also urged Nigerians to be positive about the present administration as it struggle to tackle the numerous challenges facing the country.

He said the current security situation is not peculiar to Nigeria alone as every country of the world is faced with one form of challenge or the other and therefore appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of the present administration at all levels.

“I strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari will live up to his promise to address the security problem facing the country.”

He, therefore, appealed to Muslims to use the lessons learnt from the Ramadan to remain united with one another.

Also speaking shortly after observing the prayers at the Minna prayer ground, Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammad Ketso, assured of government’s readiness to protect lives and property.