Insecurity: Abuja a necessary evil despite voting PDP, says Buhari

In spite of voting against him in the last general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to ensure security for residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said securing the FCT means securing himself and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, assuring that in spite of the toughness of his neighbours (opposition), he will continue to do his best for the country.

Buhari said this when FCT Permanent Secretary, Christian Ohaa, led a delegation of Abuja residents comprising religious leaders, National Assembly members, civil servants, service chiefs and heads of other security agencies and others paid him Sallah homage to mark the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast.

“I have just spoken to the senator on my left (Philip Aduda) and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me. So, I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement they put him very far way from me. I have all the results of all constituencies. I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the vice president. I think they know that they are necessary evil that was why they decided to vote for PDP.”

Buhari recalled that during his campaigns across the country that took him to 774 local governments, he was met with large turn out of citizens. Though he had no money to distribute, he said they believed in him and gave him their mandate.

“You all know as much as I know that most of my supporters are looking for the next day’s meal, we don’t have money to give. In 2011, I said, ‘God dey’, in 2015 God brought technology – PVC and that is how we won.

“I thank you very much, those of you who suffered very much to support me. And I congratulate you for being happy that I made it and I assure you that I will continue to do my best in spite of the toughness of my neighbours.”