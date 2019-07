Buhari forwards Akpabio, Saraki, Keyamo, 40 others as ministerial nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a list of his 43 ministerial-nominees, comprising 14 returnee ministers and 29 new appointees to the Senate.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who read out the President’s letter at plenary on Tuesday, said the screening of the nominees would start on Wednesday (today).

Buhari returns 14 former ministers, drops 17.

The returnee ministers include Babatunde Fashola (Lagos), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers) ) Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Lai Mohammed (Kwara) and Chris Ngige (Anambra), while among the new appointees are Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa) and George Akume (Benue).

The remaining returnee ministers are Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Godfrey Onyeama (Enugu), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Osagie Enahire (Edo), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Mohammed Bello (Adamawa) and Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno).

Kachikwu, Dambazau, Adewole, Shittu, 13 others dropped

However, some of the former ministers who were not reappointed are: Okechukwu Enelamah (Abia), Udo Udo Udoma (Akwa Ibom), Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa), Audu Ogbeh ( Benue) and Usani Uguru (Cross River).

Others are Ibe Kachikwu (Delta), Anthony Anwuka (Imo ), Stephen Ochani (Kogi), Abdulrahaman Dambazau (Kano), Abubakar Bawa Bwari ( Niger ), Cladius Omoleye Daramola (Ondo), Isaac Adewole (Osun ), Adebayo Shittu (Oyo ), Solomon Dalong (Plateau), Aisha Abubakar (Sokoto ) and Mansur Dan Ali (Zamfara).

But a former Senate Minority Leader, Goodwill Akpabio, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, and Buhari’s campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, were among the list of ministerial-nominees sent to the Senate for screening on Tuesday.

The list also included Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, former governor Rauf Aregbesola, former governor Niyi Adebayo and former governor Timipre Sylva, among others.

See below the full list of the nominees