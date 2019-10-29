Buhari heads to UK on private visit after Saudi Arabia trip – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to proceed to the United Kingdom for a private visit after attending the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He added that the private visit will last from 2nd November till the 17th of November 2019.

“President Muhammadu Buhari leaves the country today on an official trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

“On the sideline of the event, President Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

“At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday 2nd November 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November 2019,” the statement read in part.

Adesina had earlier in a statement said Buhari will, today, attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

These trips come barely two days after President Buhari returned from Russia.

During the Saudi Arabia trip, President Buhari is expected to speak about the economic opportunities that abound in Nigeria, the effectiveness of his administration’s policies to improve the business environment and invite investors to the country.

The Nigerian delegation is also expected to will on the resources in Saudi’s PIF, which aims at becoming one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world.

They are expected to seek foreign investments in critical projects in the country’s oil and gas sector, particularly the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas Pipeline – the 614 km-long natural gas pipeline currently being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

President Buhari’s entourage includes Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

Also on the entourage are, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Communications, Ibrahim Pantami; the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; and the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari.