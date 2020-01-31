Buhari meets Jonathan, service chiefs in Aso Rock

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday paid an unscheduled visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he briefly met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting between Buhari and Jonathan, which was held behind closed door, lasted for about 10 minutes.

Jonathan’s mission to the villa was unknown as he did not speak to newsmen.

It was however, gathered that the former president was on a “thank you” visit to the president, who recently consoled him over an attack on his country home, Otuoke, Bayelsa, by unknown gunmen last December.

Buhari immediately put a call through to his predecessor to sympathise with him over the attack.

President Buhari reassured Jonathan of his safety and security.

During the attack, three of the gunmen were killed, while a soldier also died.

The former president last visited the presidential villa on Oct. 10, 2019.

Also, Buhari and the security chiefs met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Those in attendance included the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.