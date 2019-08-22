Buhari re-appoints Adesina, Shehu, Akande as spokespersons

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr Femi Adesina as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity and Mr Garba Shehu as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, a State House statement has confirmed.

The statement said the President also re-appointed Mr Laolu Akande as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.

The statement, which named other appointments, added, “President Buhari equally retained Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad, Lauretta Onochie and Nazir Bashiru as Special Assistant, Digital/New Media, Personal Assistant, New Media, Personal Assistant, Social Media and Personal Assistant, Visual Documentation, respectively.

“Following the election of Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, the former Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media, as the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the President has appointed Buhari Sallau as his replacement.

“All appointments take effect from May 29, 2019, except that of the new entrant into the team, Buhari Sallau.”

The statement was signed by the Deputy Director (Information), Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye.