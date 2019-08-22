New portfolio: I don’t know how Interior Ministry operates – Aregbesola

New Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola shocked all on Wednesday when he said he has no knowledge of how the ministry operates.

The minister, who visited the Interior Ministry shortly after he was inaugurated, said apart from stories about the ministry on the pages of the newspapers, he had no idea of its policies and operations.

“My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the newspapers,” he said.

The Nation reports that the minister instructed Georgina Ehuriah, the Permanent Secretary, who had been in charge since the dissolution of the last cabinet, to continue running the ministry until Monday when he would formally take over.

“I will come to take over on Monday. I give the Permanent Secretary the grace to run the ministry till then. We will be ready by Monday to take on the huge assignment,” he added.

However, Aregbesola assured staff of the ministry and personnel of all paramilitary agencies under its purview of purposeful leadership.

“I promise you a realistic, reasonable and commendable leadership,” he said, urging staff of the ministry to be ready for more work as he would be demanding much more from them.