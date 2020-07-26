Buhari seeks economic support from Nigerians in diaspora

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians living in the Diaspora not to abandon the country but to remain active in helping the nation’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President made the call at the 2020 National Diaspora Day Celebration, which was held virtually and organised by the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

He acknowledged the huge contributions of Nigerians abroad to the economy, especially through annual remittances.

“Over the past three years, Nigerians in the diaspora have brought in over $25 billion annually as home remittances to the Nigerian economy through official and non-formal channels,” the President said.

Beyond their economic contributions, he also praised Nigerians in the Diaspora for their social contributions.

“Nigerians in Diaspora are also known to be engaged in skills transfer in ICT and industry. They are also active in our universities as lecturers and in carrying out medical missions,” he said.

“It is, therefore, my sincere hope that even with the depressed economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerians in the Diaspora will rise to the occasion of not abandoning their country of origin, Nigeria, but be active in our post-COVID-19 recovery efforts.”