Lai Mohammed denies order to suspend BBNaija

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said he never ordered the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to halt the transmission of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.

It was reported that Mohammed ordered the NBC to stop the show to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The report has generated sharp criticism on social media over the minister’s alleged comment.

But, Mohammed, in a statement by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi, said that there was no memo to that effect and that the general public should ignore such reports.

The statement said the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV show is still airing contrary to the speculative report that the minister had ordered NBC to suspend the show on the DStv bouquet.

According to the statement, “The report was not credited to the minister. That statement is not credited to the minister. We will not dignify speculative reports; if a minister issues a directive, it will not be issued verbally.

“There’s going to be a memo to that effect that he will send; anybody that is sure that the minister made that statement should provide a memo.

“Like I said earlier, we will not dignify speculative report; if you tune your satellite TV to channel 198, I am sure Big Brother Naija is still airing, contrary to the speculative report that the minister has ordered NBC to suspend the show.” Adeyemi