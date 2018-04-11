Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of 23 NPC members

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm the appointments of 23 members of the National Population Commission (NPC).

In separate letters, which were read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary on Tuesday, Buhari also sought legislative approval for the appointments of one National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and two non-judicial practioners as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

The NPC nominees are Nwanne Johnny Nwabuisi (Abia), Dr. Clifford T.O. Zirra (Adamawa), Mr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke (Anambra), Mr. Isa Audu Buratai (Borno), Navy Captain Charles Iyam Ogwa (rtd) (Cross River), Mr. Richard Odibo (Delta), Okereke Darlington Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Mr. A. D. Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo) and Mr. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu).

Others are Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Danburam (Gombe), Prof. Uba S.F. Nnabue (Imo), Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Durunguwa (Kaduna), Sulaiman Ismaila Lawal (Kano), Prof. Jimoh Habibat Isah (Kogi), Dr. Sa’adu Ayinla Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Isa Kwarra (Nassarawa), Mr. Aliyu Datti (Niger), Mrs. Seyi Aderinokun Olusanya (Ogun), Dr. Oladiran Garvey Iyantan (Ondo), Senator Mudashiru Oyetunde Hussain (Osun), Mrs. Cecilia Arsun Dapoet (Plateau), Dr. Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale S. Saany (Taraba).

The FJSC nominees are Senator Abba Ali (Katsina, North-West) and Mohammed Sagir (Niger, North-Central).

The INEC nominee is Mr. Festus Okoye representing the South-East.