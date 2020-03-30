Buhari stops TraderMoni, MarketMoni, FarmerMoni loan repayments

March 30, 2020 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the repayment of TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni.

Speaking during a presidential nationwide broadcast on Sunday, the President directed that the suspension of other Federal Government loans be done with immediate effect.

“I have directed that a three-month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans be implemented with immediate effect.

“I have also directed that a similar moratorium be given to all Federal Government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export-Import Bank.

“For on-lending facilities using capital from international and multilateral development partners, I have directed our development financial institutions to engage these development partners and negotiate concessions to ease the pains of the borrowers,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Stanbic IBTC urges adoption of safety measures in wake of COVID-19

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has assured its esteemed customers ...