Buhari to present 2018 Budget to NASS today

November 7, 2017 0

President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly (NASS) today (Tuesday).

The 2018 budget proposal presentation is scheduled to hold at 2pm.

The Federal Government plans to spend about N8.6tn next year, a jump of about 15 per cent from the N7.44tn budgeted for the current year.

The figures were contained in the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, which Buhari had earlier sent to the National Assembly in compliance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

It was gathered that leaders of both the Senate and the House of Representatives were making last minute efforts to prevent drama during the presentation.

