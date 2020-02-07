Buhari unveils 3 fighter helicopters, promises more equipment

President Muhammadu Buhari has maintained that he has fulfilled his promise to Nigerians during his inauguration as President in 2015 to end Boko Haram and other forms of criminalities.

In spite of the rage and tension over worsening security situation, he maintained that his administration has checkmated the activities of insurgents.

“I promised to put an end to Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities that have bedeviled our country during my inaugural speech as president.

“You will all agree with me that the successes we have achieved so far have restored our pride and honour the world over.

“Consequently, I want to sincerely thank Nigerians for believing in our government in spite of occasional outrages, coming together as a nation, irrespective of political, religious and ethnic affiliations in our strive to bring this menace to an end.”

Buhari, who spoke at the commissioning of two Nigeria Air Force Agusta 109 Power Helicopters and Mi-17 E Helicopters at the Eagle Square, Abuja, yesterday, said his administration would continue to fund and equip the military in order to address the challenges of insecurity across the country.”

He also appreciated Nigerians for their support of the military and other security agencies against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping, adding that the security challenges would be collectively won.

He expressed the hope that the deployment of the new helicopter gunships would further help suppress the activities of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers in the country.

“We promise to re-professionalise and re-equip the Armed Forces and security agencies to effectively discharge their duties to our nation.

“I have no doubt that the deployment of these Agusta 109P gunships and the M-17IE helicopter would add impetus to the combat efficiency of the Air Force in combating our contemporary security challenges.

“We are committed to taking the right steps in achieving the desired results. The acquisition of these aircraft amongst other military equipment despite our budgetary constraints is an expression of our commitment.”

The president enjoined officers and men of the Nigerian Airforce to maintain discipline and maintenance culture, to enhance the use and lifespan of the helicopters as well as enable the nation derive maximum benefits from the acquisition.

He lauded the security agencies for their contributions toward addressing the menace of insurgency and banditry in the country.

“I want to, once again, salute the resolve of our Armed Forces and the invaluable contributions of all security agencies for their efforts towards the decimation of Boko Haram.

“Your contributions in internal security, peace keeping and humanitarian operations in places like The Gambia, Guinea Conakry, Mozambique, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, Guinea Bissau and Cameroon have not only been a source of pride to us as a nation, but has also projected us as a reliable regional power.”

Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi, said the purchase of the helicopters had further demonstrated the administration’s commitment to bringing the security challenges under control.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in his welcome address appreciated the president for the contribution of his administration toward the growth of the security agencies.

According to him, the visionary approval to purchase more aircraft for the Air Force since 2015 had impacted positively on the fight against terrorism and other crimes.

He said Buhari’s administration has so far “produced and inducted 22 aircraft, the service is expecting 17 additional platform including 12 x Super Tucanos from United States. In addition the Nigerian Air Force, through its in-country maintenance capacity building programme is reactivating 3xApha jet, one M1-35p helicopter gunship. With His Excellency, the service has undoubtedly come a long way from where it was in 2015.”