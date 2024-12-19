Fresh reports of bullying in Nigerian schools have reignited public concerns about the pervasive menace plaguing both public and private institutions. The alleged bestial and potentially deadly “performance” by senior students at a private school in Abuja, has returned this horrid issue to the front burner.

Despite the school’s claims that the incident was staged, it highlights the urgent need for robust mechanisms to combat bullying and protect students. Schools must do more to foster environments that emphasise respect, empathy, and shared responsibility in a safe space.

In a viral video, an SS2 student was allegedly bullied by senior students. The video depicted a horrific scene where a chain was tied around his neck, and he was ordered to lie on the floor.

The school downplayed the incident as a playful performance that was misinterpreted. It claimed the video was recorded on a device provided by the school and was witnessed by other students.

However, this narrative is riddled with contradictions. What sort of institution permits such a dangerous spectacle?

This spin echoes the tragedy at Dowen College in 2021, where Sylvester Oromoni, 12, died in controversial circumstances. The trauma of this loss continues to ripple with the recent death of Sylvester’s mother, Rosemary Oromoni.

Science Direct says the bullying rate in Nigerian secondary schools is 51.9 per cent; 27.9 per cent of students admitted they were bullies themselves. Most incidents occur in the classroom (75 per cent) and 58.3 per cent of bullies were classmates.

Bullying in schools leaves a trail of devastation that affects victims, families, and society at large. Emotional scars often linger, impairing mental health, academic performance, and social development. In extreme cases, as seen with Sylvester, bullying can escalate into violence or fatalities.

Schools, entrusted with shaping young minds, bear the moral and legal responsibility to create safe learning spaces. Yet, many institutions prioritise damage control over meaningful reforms.

In the United Kingdom, the worst victims of bullying are students with special needs and those who rely on free meals. The UK Department for Education recorded a 40 per cent rate of bullying in schools in the past 12 months.

Therefore, schools must urgently adopt proactive measures to address bullying. Leadership plays a pivotal role—principals, teachers, and housemasters must actively monitor student behaviour through physical oversight and technological tools like CCTV cameras.

Surveillance acts as a deterrent, holding students accountable and providing clear evidence in cases of misconduct. However, technology alone cannot solve the problem. Staff must actively engage with students, fostering an environment of accountability and mutual respect.

Incorporating counselling into school operations is critical. Counsellors can intervene early, offering support to victims and addressing the root causes of bullying.

Transparent communication with parents is equally vital, ensuring they are informed about their children’s experiences and the school’s efforts to curb bullying. Also, parents must play their part by instilling values of empathy and kindness at home.

Students, prefects, and peer groups can be integral to anti-bullying efforts. Empowering them as whistleblowers allows incidents to be reported early, preventing escalation. Such measures promote collective responsibility and encourage students to advocate for a safer environment.

The government must enforce stringent anti-bullying policies. These should include clear disciplinary actions for offenders and hold schools accountable for negligence.

Institutions that fail to protect students or attempt to cover up incidents should face penalties, ranging from fines to loss of accreditation. Such consequences will compel schools to prioritise student welfare over reputational concerns.

The interests of all stakeholders—students, parents, and school owners—must be harmonised. Schools that shield themselves at the expense of students and families betray the trust placed in them. Administrators must understand that their reputations are best preserved by creating safe, nurturing environments rather than sweeping issues under the rug.