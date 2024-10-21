The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) will convene its Executive Committee meeting on Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The meeting, chaired by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, will kick off at 10:30 local time (07:30 GMT) and is set to pave the way for the 46th CAF Ordinary General Assembly, scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

This is according to multiple press releases obtained by PUNCH Online on Monday from the CAF website.

“This is a critical time for African football, and we are thrilled to be in Addis Ababa to discuss the future of our sport,” Motsepe shared in a recent statement.

“The EXCO meeting will set the agenda for tomorrow’s General Assembly, where key decisions that will shape the next phase of African football will be made.”

The Executive Committee meeting marks the start of a busy week in Addis Ababa, as the Ethiopian capital prepares to host delegates from CAF’s member associations, zonal unions, and prominent football figures from across the continent.

The series of events will culminate in the General Assembly, an annual gathering of African football’s top decision-makers.

This year’s CAF General Assembly is hosted in Ethiopia for the second time, following the success of the 2017 edition.

According to a Saturday statement titled “Ethiopia Ready to Host 46th CAF Ordinary General Assembly,” the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel will serve as the venue for the prestigious event.

“We are proud to host this assembly once again. Ethiopia has a long and cherished history with African football, and we are ready to showcase the best of what we have to offer,” said an Ethiopian football official.

Ahead of the General Assembly, the CAF President has been attending the zonal union meetings, which began yesterday.

The six zonal unions—WAFU A, WAFU B, COSAFA, UNIFFAC, UNAF, and CECAFA—are holding strategic discussions on the state of football within their regions, ensuring that all are actively involved in the pre-congress deliberations.

“The zonal meetings are essential for understanding the specific needs of each region. These sessions allow us to engage deeply with the challenges and opportunities that African football faces at different levels,” Motsepe explained.

The CECAFA meeting, which takes place today (Monday), holds particular significance as Ethiopia is a key member of this regional body. All others took place on Sunday with the outcome yet to be made public.

In addition to the high-stakes meetings, the week will also feature a more festive side of football, with a friendly match scheduled at Addis Ababa Stadium later today.

The match, involving CAF and FIFA officials, as well as legendary African footballers, promises to bring a sense of camaraderie to the otherwise formal proceedings.

“This match is not just a game; it’s a celebration of African unity and our shared love for football,” said a representative from the Ethiopian Football Federation.

As Addis Ababa readies itself for an influx of visitors, the city’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant sports scene are on full display.

With pivotal discussions about the future of African football on the horizon, the stage is set for what promises to be a landmark event in Addis Ababa.