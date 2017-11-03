CAN denies endorsing Fayose for 2019 presidency

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday said it had not endorsed the presidential ambition of Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The national leadership of the Christian body, in a statement on Thursday, described its reported endorsement of Fayose for President in 2019 as a farce.

It urged the public to disregard the report.

The statement quoted CAN’s Director of National Issues, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, as stressing that “it is not in the organisation’s character to endorse politicians but to pray to God to choose the right leaders for the country.”

Adegbite said, “It has come to our notice that it is in the media that our secretariat wrote a letter endorsing the candidature of Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State for President come 2019.

“This is a farce and should be completely disregarded by all and sundry.

“CAN, as we all know, is the umbrella body of all Christians in Nigeria; so, how on earth can the organisation come out to support or endorse the candidature of anyone?

“What we do as a body is to pray to God to choose leaders that will do His will and bring comfort to His people through good governance and counsel where necessary. We don’t endorse candidates, we have never done that and we do not intend to start that now.

“We urge all Christians to continue to pray for our country, Nigeria, and for the leadership at the helm of affairs today to succeed in delivering the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians not minding their ethnic or religious colouration.”

On Wednesday, CAN reportedly commended the courage and the boldness with which Fayose openly declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election.

The commendation was contained in a letter sent to the governor by the Christian body and signed by the National General Secretary, Rev. Dr. Musa Asake.

In the letter dated October 16, 2017 with reference number CAN/GS/IGMAILS/02/017, CAN noted that Fayose’s presidential declaration of September 28, 2017 in Abuja, could only be done by somebody with uncommon boldness and courage giving the harassment and intimidation that would surely follow.

“Unarguably, you have done what many of our politicians, Christians in particular, do not have the courage to do. This is why I agree with you, hook, line and sinker, when in your speech you said inter alia, “You are all witnesses to my commitment to this party in this difficult period, where I have demonstrated uncommon courage that makes me stand out as capable of leading our country at this time”, the letter added.