Misau: No Court can stop your probe – Saraki tells Police IG

The ad hoc committee set up to probe the allegations and counter-allegations between the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau, and the Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday reported the police boss to the Senate over his non-appearance.

Idris on Wednesday failed to appear before the committee. He wrote through his lawyer, Alex Iziyon (SAN), to inform the panel that his appearance would be sub judice as there were pending cases in court on the matter.

The Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate the Various Allegations Levelled against the Police, Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission, Senator Francis Alimikhena, who raised a point of order at the plenary on Thursday, told the lawmakers that his panel would not stop the probe as requested by Idris’ lawyers but had re-invited the police boss.

He said, “The Inspector-General of Police failed to appear before the ad hoc committee yesterday (Wednesday), 1st November, 2017. The committee received a letter from Alex Iziyon (SAN) and Co that they were acting on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police to write to the committee to stand down the investigation or, if possible, put it in a permanent abeyance because, according to the letter, the matter is before the FCT High Court.

“The letter from Iziyon cannot stop the committee from performing its constitutional role. The committee therefore resolved accordingly to once again invite the Inspector General of Police to appear before the committee on Tuesday, 7th of November, 2017, unfailingly.”

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, asked Alimikhena to report back to the chamber on whatever happens on the new date, while asking Idris to obey the law and appear before the panel.

He said, “As the chief law enforcement officer, who we expect to know what the law is, should know that there are judgments that clearly state that such cannot stop the Senate from doing its job and I think that he is best advised to follow the law and ensure that he has nothing to hide, and come and appear like anyone else before the committee.

“So, report back to us next Tuesday on the outcome of that.”

Misau last week appeared before the panel, where he made more allegations against the Police boss, including how Idris gave two Sports Utility Vehicles to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

He also alleged that the IG diverted funds appropriated for the acquisition of Armoured Personnel Carriers in the 2016 budget to purchase of personal vehicles.

Alimikhena, while addressing journalists on Wednesday, insisted that the police boss must appear before the committee, threatening that the panel might be forced to issue a warrant for the IG’s arrest.

He said, “So, I just want to let you know that the Inspector-General of Police will not be appearing this afternoon but we are going to wrote him again to appear before us on Tuesday next week.

“Otherwise, we will be forced to invoke Section 89 (c) of the Constitution.”

The Senate had on October 4, 2017, resolved to probe into Misau’s allegations bordering on corruption and misconduct against Idris.

Saraki had mandated the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate the circumstances surrounding Misau’s disengagement from the Nigeria Police.

Idris had alleged that Misau was a deserter.

Saraki also set up an ad hoc committee to probe into the allegations against

the Nigeria Police and Idris, including alleged collection of N120bn annually from high-profile persons and corporate organisations for security services. – Punch.