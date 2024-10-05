The Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has instructed the leadership of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries to review the pattern with which its members present testimonies at gatherings.

The Christian body condemned one of the viral testimonies shared by a member of the church during the penultimate week.

In sharing the testimony, the unnamed member claimed that an old man appeared to her in the examination hall and gave her answers to some questions.

The member said she also shared the answers with a member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in the examination hall.

The Lagos CAN Chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, condemned the testimony, describing it as an utter fabrication.

Adegbite said the Christian body would summon the leadership of the church to a crunch meeting to address the controversial testimonies.

Speaking on Thursday, the CAN chairman confirmed that the meeting had been held and that the church has been ordered to change its pattern of relaying testimonies henceforth.

“We had the meeting last Friday at the CAN secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Representatives of the church were there, and we told them to be careful and review the pattern of their testimonies. It is only a madman who would think otherwise.”

Speaking further, he said all the five bloc leaders of CAN were at the meeting, including the coordinators from the 57 local government areas in the state.

“Over 100 people attended the meeting, and we discussed the testimony issue. Everybody was on the same page. We reject vehemently any testimony that is not reasonable and sensible, which can be misleading and bring disrepute to the name of Christ. We reject it in its entirety.

“We told the leaders to ensure that they ask their members what they want to say before giving them the microphone.

“If what they want to say is not good for public consumption, it should be disallowed. God still performs miracles. We must say the truth and nothing but the truth,” the CAN chairman stated.