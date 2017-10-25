Carabao Cup: New boy sensation saves Arsenal from defeat

Eddie Nketiah, the 18 year-old super substitute saved Arsenal from crashing out of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Tuesday night.

With five minutes to go in the fourth round clash against Championship side Norwich City, Arsene Wenger took the gamble and introduced the teenager, born by Ghanaian parents.

The move proved a masterstroke as Nketiah, who calls himself Pele, Maradona, Ronaldinho and Kaka, equalised for Arsenal in 15 seconds after coming on. Then he headed home the winning goal in extra-time to clinch victory for Arsenal 2-1.

His two goals sparked jubilant celebrations at the Emirates as Arsenal qualified for the quarter-finals of a tournament that Wenger had never won in his 21 years of being in charge of the club.

In Manchester, league leaders Manchester City were held by another championship side, Wolverhampton Wanderers goalless even after the extra time. Matters were settled by penalties.

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was their hero as he saved two spot kicks.

He had made three key saves against the Championship leaders in normal time, only to continue his heroics to deny Alfred N’Diaye and Conor Coady in the shootout after the game finished goalless.

Leo Bonatini scored Wolves only spot kick.

In contrast, City scored all four of their spot-kicks by Kevin de Bruyne, Yaya Toure , Leroy Sane, with Sergio Aguero coolly sealing victory.