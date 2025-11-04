The People’s Republic of China has expressed strong support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration while warning against foreign interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs following a recent threat by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking in Beijing on Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said the Asian nation remains firmly opposed to the use of religion or human rights as a pretext to meddle in the domestic affairs of sovereign nations.

“As Nigeria’s comprehensive strategic partner, China firmly supports the Nigerian government in leading its people on the development path suited to its national conditions,” Mao said.

“China firmly opposes any country using religion and human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, and threatening other countries with sanctions and force,” she added.

Her comments came in response to Trump’s recent remarks threatening possible military action against Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians — a claim the Nigerian government has strongly denied.

The U.S. State Department, on October 31, officially redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), citing alleged mass killings of Christians, sparking diplomatic tension between both nations.

Ning’s statement is seen as a show of solidarity with Nigeria as the diplomatic tension between the West African country and the United States intensifies.