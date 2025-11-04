The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has hailed the rising success of Love in Every Word: The Movie by filmmaker Omoni Oboli after the sequel crossed 13 million YouTube views within one week of release.

The sequel, which arrived seven months after the original Love in Every Word, recorded six million views within its first 24 hours, placing it among the fastest–climbing Nigerian film releases on the platform this year.

Produced by Oboli, the title features Patience Ozokwo, Bamike Olawunmi (Bam Bam), Uzor Arukwe, and several other Nollywood actors.

In a post shared on X on Monday, the NOA described the growth of locally created films as a strong indicator of Nigerian creative value.

The much-anticipated sequel to Love in Every Word, titled Love in Every Word: The Movie, has taken audiences by storm.

“Released just seven months after the original film, the sequel achieved an impressive six million views on YouTube within its first 24 hours and has now surpassed thirteen million views in just one week.

“This is not just about numbers, it is about the global appetite for our stories. Nigerian narratives are resonating because they are authentic, relatable, and powerful,” the agency said.

The agency added that such milestones were a reminder that the creative economy remains one of Nigeria’s strongest global exports.

“When Nigerian filmmakers win, Nigeria wins. Our creatives continue to show that cultural content is not just entertainment, it is soft power,” NOA stated.

The film explores themes of love, resilience, steadfastness, comedy, and culture, a mix that has increasingly gained traction with younger audiences online.

Love in Every Word: The Movie continues to trend across social platforms, with viewers praising its emotional depth, storytelling and production quality.

There has also been growing cultural interest in certain language expressions featured in the production, including the word “Achalugo”, which viewers say has become a romantic term for beautiful women in love.