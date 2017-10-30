Comedy Central ‘Grab the Mic’ auditions wrap up in Jos

The recently-concluded auditions of Comedy Central Grab The Mic indeed proved to be the platform from which Nigeria’s next comedy king will emerge. The final phase of the auditions, which was rounded off in Jos, on October 28, saw the very best of comedic talents churning out hilarious materials non-stop for a ticket to the grand finale.

Self confident, harmed with their very best jokes and ready to take a shot at the grand prize of N1.5 million, the up and coming humorists thronged the Silk Suites; venue for the audition in Jos.

Following previously held auditions in Lagos and Port Harcourt, the Jos leg of the auditions was the final leg of the regional auditions. The City of Jos is well known for producing some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainment figures and this time around, the city indeed produced some very fine comedic talents. Despite the chilly weather, hopefuls came out to take a shot at stardom

The audition was a spectrum of diverse emotions; from tears of joy to that of despair for not making it to the next stage of the competition. The comic output of the contestants was not limited to their time on stage as some of them came adorned in attires that were an embodiment of comedy.

Commenting on the auditions, Kevin Pam, winner of the Big Brother Africa reality TV Show and one of the judges at the auditions observed that he was impressed by the quality of materials presented by the comedians.

“The competition had been fierce right from the first leg in Lagos. Moving on to Port Harcourt, the judges had a tough time trimming down the numbers. The city of Jos, also produced a number of great acts. What this means is that the grand finale is going to be an epic showdown”.

Comedy Central Grab The Mic is set to produce the next generation of Nigeria’s next comedy stars. He added

The next stage of the competition will feature performances from the qualifiers from Lagos, Port Harcourt and Jos, who would contend for the Comedy Central Grab The Mic crown at the grand finale in Lagos, .

The overall winner of the competition will walk home with a grand prize of N1.5 million, and an opportunity to share the stage with comedy greats, such as Alibaba.