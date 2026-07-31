Nigerian sprinter, Tobi Amusan, has surrendered her 100m Hurdles commonwealth Games crown following a third place finish at Glasgow 2026.

The Ogun State indigene finished behind her major rival Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas who caused a major upset to win gold in 12.33s, while Jamaica’s Megan Simmonds took silver in 12.41s.

Amusan finished in 12.60s to manage a podium finish, her slowest ever time for a podium finish on a competitive track at any major championship since her gold medal victory at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

It is also only the second third place finish Amusan has recorded at any event this season; she finished in the top-two at every other race this season.

The 29-year-old was the heavy favourite going into the final after blazing through the semi final field. She had also won gold at the last two Commonwealth Games, and has the best time this season coming to the Games.

However, an unusually poor start from her lane 4 had Amusan playing catch-up from the first hurdle. She recovered in the last 30 metres to finish in third place and ensure a medal in the third consecutive Games in the 100m hurdles event.

Nevertheless, it is Nigeria’s sixth medal in athletics at the Games, adding a third bronze to the tally following two gold medals and one silver earlier in the day.