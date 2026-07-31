President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked governors to stop building flyovers where it is not really necessary, but redirect the resources to ventures and amenities that will assist in tackling the prevailing insecurity in the country.

Addressing traditional rulers from Oyo State, who visited him at Aso Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, the President also spoke about insecurity.

He said some of those terrorising Nigerians are non-Nigerians, adding that the problem of insecurity in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic, is adding more fuel to our challenges.

Tinubu told the delegation led by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, that the state police will soon be a reality.

He also promised that his administration will boost the forest guards to enable them compliment the effort of other security agencies.

He said, “In fact, that is why we must enhance the capacity of the forest guards as well as create the state police and you have governed before as the governor.

“You need to help us communicate to these governors. Today, the economy of operation is high. But the money that I’m pushing to the states, if you had it during your own time or during my time, it would have been different.

“Nobody is borrowing money to pay salaries now. Pensioners are receiving their pay, and they should do more, instead of fly over where there is no numeric traffic, build roads and arteries network to really enhance the quality of life and the accessibility of the security agencies to penetrate those areas.”